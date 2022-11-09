Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class

In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins.

As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster.

Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.

Shreveport star Mikaylah Williams led the signing class as the second-ranked player in the country.

Here is the ESPN.com write-up on LSU's 2023 class:

Kim Mulkey had the No. 17 recruiting class for the 2022 class and then added impact transfers in the offseason. She has followed that up with another impactful 2023 class, led by superstar Mikaylah Williams. Williams has won gold medals in both 3x3 and the FIBA U17 World Cup. She is a physical guard who is arguably the best one-on-one isolation player in the class. The addition of No. 7 Aalyah Del Rosario pushed LSU to the top spot. Del Rosario is the top true post in the class. She has soft hands and a nice touch out to the top of the key. She is a physical presence inside and passes very well out of the double team. Her club teammate and No. 44 Angelica Velez is a shifty point guard with an East Coast flair to her game. She sets the table for others and runs the show. No. 73 Janae Kent is a wing/forward with nice mid-range game and the ability to knock down the 3-point shot. She gets on the glass well.