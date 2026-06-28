Killian voters OK public safety tax a year after disbanding police department; Albany rejects recreation tax

KILLIAN – Voters in Killian, a Livingston Parish town that temporarily disbanded its police agency last year, have approved a 1-cent sales tax to pay for public safety, infrastructure and parks.

The tax was set up to raise $38,400 a year. Half the funds raised would go to public safety and disaster management while other parts of the town budget would split the remainder.

Citing cost concerns, Killian disbanded its police agency nearly a year ago.

Saturday’s vote was 184-126, or a 3-2 margin, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Elsewhere in Livingston Parish, Walker-area residents renewed a $32 annual fee to raise $800,000 a year for fire protection, by a 2-1 margin, and in the Albany area, voters rejected $495,000 for recreation services through a 10-mill, 15-year property tax.

Long-running financial problems led Killian to shutter its police department last summer, though under state law it was required to have a chief law enforcement officer.

Chief Vicki Corkern, seven months into the job, said she is still finding documents to sort through as she attempts to discover how the department ran into trouble.

“We’ve located some weapons, police radios. We’re missing two police radios. We’re still in the process of taking inventory. It’s hard to tell you what’s missing,” Corkern said in an interview with WBRZ this month.