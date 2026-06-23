'A department that people could be proud of:' Proposition in Killian could help police department

KILLIAN - Voters in Killian will decide on a proposition that could help rebuild the town's small police department.

Back in Aug. 2025, Killian's Board of Aldermen voted to suspend the entire police department. Under Louisiana's Lawrason Act, the town must have a police chief even if it does not actually have a police department.

Appointed in November, Killian Police Chief Vicki Corkern serves a department that's been largely dissolved. Seven months into the job, the chief still finds boxes and decades worth of official documents she must sort through, helping her figure out how the department got to the point where it is today.

“We’ve located some weapons, police radios. We’re missing two police radios. We’re still in the process of taking inventory. It’s hard to tell you what’s missing,” Corkern said.

Corkern's appointment is also historic, telling WBRZ she is the town's first female police chief.

“As a female police chief and as a female in law enforcement period, I think all the female law enforcement officers would appreciate this, you actually have to do a better job than your male co-parts,” Corkern said.

The June 27 election is fast approaching. Killian residents will be asked to approve a one-percent sales tax on the ballot to help in part fund the new department. The tax is estimated to generate a little more than $38,000 annually and is set for ten years. Of the funds proposed to be raised, half would go to public safety efforts. The rest of the sales tax would pay for infrastructure improvements, parks in the area and legal obligations.

“That would be my goal, to have a department that people could be proud of and trust,” Corkern said.

Killian Mayor Caleb Atwell said the board will revisit the future of the suspended police department in August and said the results of Saturday's election will play a role in whether the police department will remain suspended or be revived.