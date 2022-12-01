Killian mayor-elect under investigation over spat with former councilman

KILLIAN - The incoming mayor of Killian is the focus of a criminal investigation after a heated exchange with a former councilman at the town hall last month.

According to documents obtained by WBRZ, Mayor-Elect Ronnie Sharp is under investigation after the other person involved, former city Councilman Blaine Lemaire, told investigators he wanted to pursue charges over the Oct. 14 encounter.

Witnesses allege that the two got into an argument after Lemaire showed up at the town hall asking Sharp about a Christmas tree lighting that had been canceled. Sharp was reportedly heard telling Lemaire that he could "get the hell out" if he didn't like it, and Lemaire reportedly responded by telling Sharp that he was "not the mayor yet."

Investigative documents said Sharp's wife tried to hold him back as he approached Lemaire in an "aggressive manner." Sharp then allegedly pulled away from his wife and bumped into Lemaire with his chest.

The Killian Police Department has handed the investigation over to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.