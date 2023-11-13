62°
Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake up a little early to tailgate ahead of the Tiger's final game of the regular season.

The SEC announced Monday that LSU will take on Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium. 

The game will broadcast on ESPN. 

