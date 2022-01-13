Khayla Pointer's game winner gives LSU a 87-85 overtime win over Missouri

The LSU women's basketball team holds on for their 16th win this year as they beat Missouri 87-85 in overtime. Guard Khayla Pointer hit the game winner with 5 seconds left. She would finish a team high 21 points.

LSU had an 11 point half time lead but Missouri came out firing in the second half, shooting 8 for 12 from deep. The Tigers were led by Guard Lauren Hansen who had 17 points in the half.

LSU had 4 players score more than 15 points in the win. The Lady Tigers improve to 16-2 on the year and 4-1 in SEC play.