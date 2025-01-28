Kentwood Police Department, City Hall back online after copper wire theft shuts down town

KENTWOOD — Phone and internet services are restored to the Kentwood Police Department and City Hall after a copper wire theft left the buildings without services for more than 12 hours.

The town's government said Kentwood High School, Family Pharmacy, nearby homes and businesses were also in the dark.

Kentwood Police arrested 35-year-old Steven Nelson, who was booked for theft and criminal damage to property. Another suspect is still wanted.

"These two gentlemen do not realize the consequences of their actions this morning. They single-handedly disabled the citizen’s ability to have quick access to emergency services," Kentwood Police Chief Michael Kazerooni said.

Officials say they have issued an arrest warrant for the second suspect but chose not to share his identity.

"This section of wire that they took - it was 15 to 20 yards inside of a wooded tree line. Because it's not passing the roadway, it's hanging lower than what a normal line would be on," Kazerooni said.

The chief said Nelson was released from jail last week for the same crime in a different jurisdiction. Officials estimate repairs will cost Kentwood taxpayers up to $40,000. Kazarooni said the suspects wanted to take the wire to a scrap yard to sell.

"They may get $100 for a big bundle of wire. That costs AT&T and eventually us - the customer - $40,000. That's just a replacement cost," he said.

The department was forced to rely on the sheriff's office and 911 dispatchers to help with reports and phone calls. Kazerooni said this incident led him to seek preventative measures for the future by working with IT specialists.

"In an event we do lose internet connection, if there's a way to get a cellular service backup or a satellite internet backup that doesn't require fiber optic lines," he said.