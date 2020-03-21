Kenny Rogers, country music legend, has died

COLBERT, Georgia – Legendary country musician and performer Kenny Rogers has died.

His classic hits included “The Gambler” and “Islands in the Stream.”

He died Friday, his family revealed. He was 81.

“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,” Sarah Trahern, Chief Executive Officer of the Country Music Association, said in a statement overnight. “He was a global superstar who helped introduce Country Music to audiences all around the world. I had the pleasure of working with him over the years and I’ll always remember his graciousness and kind heart. He has left us with his music, some of which will go down as the most memorable performances in Country Music history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

The Association remembered him this way: Rogers parlayed a distinctive, husky voice and laid-back sex appeal into durable superstardom. Between 1977 and 1987 he logged 20 No. 1 Country hits, many of which climbed the pop charts. During his lengthy career the international star sold more than 50 million albums in the United States alone. Rogers was a five-time CMA Award-winner and entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

His family said he died of natural causes at his home in Georgia.