'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint

BATON ROUGE - TikTok food critic Keith Lee has made his first stop in the Baton Rouge food scene and brought the "Keith Lee effect" to a locally-owned breakfast spot.

Before trying the food, Lee commented on how ready Baton Rouge has been for his arrival.

"Baton Rouge has been going nuts since we even announced we was coming here," Lee said in the video. "From the mayor, to multiple news outlets. The whole city is on 10, is on high alert."

So where did Lee go first? Fork and Spoon, a small breakfast restaurant on Brightside Drive.

You can watch his review below:

On top of his review and his free marketing, Lee left a generous $3,000 tip that the owner and employees said is "literally life-changing."