Juvenile injured after unknown suspect shot at house off North Foster Drive

Tuesday, January 02 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting off North Foster Drive Monday evening. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Sherwood Street. One person, a juvenile, was injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no word on the severity of their injuries. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an unknown person shot at a house, injuring a juvenile. The severity of their injuries was unclear. 

