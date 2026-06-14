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Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Boulevard De Province
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was shot along Boulevard De Province and taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. along Boulevard De Province, which runs between Interstate 12 and Old Hammond Highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim is a juvenile male.
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No additional information was immediately available.
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