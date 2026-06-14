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Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Boulevard De Province

1 hour 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 3:18 PM June 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was shot along Boulevard De Province and taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. along Boulevard De Province, which runs between Interstate 12 and Old Hammond Highway. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim is a juvenile male. 

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No additional information was immediately available. 

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