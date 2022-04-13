82°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile arrested after shooting at group of people in Assumption Parish
BELLE ROSE - Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of firing a gun at a group of people.
The Assumption Parish Sherriff's Office arrested the teen Wednesday after investigating the incident, which happened on April 4.
The sheriff's office did not report any injuries but said bullet holes were found in a home and a vehicle.
The juvenile was taken into custody on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police plan to close I-10 to remove overturned tanker truck
-
Toddler killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
-
14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen...
-
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse...
-
Car thefts nearly doubling each month in Baton Rouge