Juvenile arrested after shooting at group of people in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE - Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of firing a gun at a group of people.

The Assumption Parish Sherriff's Office arrested the teen Wednesday after investigating the incident, which happened on April 4.

The sheriff's office did not report any injuries but said bullet holes were found in a home and a vehicle.

The juvenile was taken into custody on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.