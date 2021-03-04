Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story

BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after the original report aired the filth is being picked up, but not without a show. The homeowner of the hoarding house is not happy her mess has to go.

There was progress Thursday morning after the home filled with items inside and out in the Eastgate neighborhood off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard was finally addressed. The blight team was there to clean it up after the 2 On Your Side report Wednesday night.

David Truman moved into the house next door in 2016 with the impression that his neighbor would soon be moving. That hasn't been the case.

"It looks great, I've never seen the front of the house since I've lived here," Truman said.

The blight team took care of the debris in the front yard and started to work on clearing the backyard before the workday was over.

"It's tremendous, 2 On Your Side got involved, and to see it happen this quickly is amazing," Truman said. "You don't know how many years we've been trying."

They've been contacting the city-parish about the mess since they moved in.

"Two or three of the neighbors have already come down and said it's about time somebody got something done. So yes, everybody's appreciative," he said.

Almost everyone... The woman who lives at the house wasn't happy to see the WBRZ camera crew there and flipped the bird. She told the blight team she thought she had more time. The blight team on hand told her that her time was up.

There are two outstanding court decisions for the property, and multiple work orders have been sent to get it cleaned up over the years. It wasn't until this week that a notice was posted to the door.

"It wasn't until you guys got involved that, all of the sudden, boy everything's moving with quickness," Truman said.

Two vehicles were removed from the property; one of them didn't have an engine. A beekeeper stopped by in the morning to diffuse a hive in the house.

"I'm just wondering why it took so long," Truman said. "My neighbor across the street said he's lived here for 15 years and says it's been like that the whole time he's lived here."

Baton Rouge police are overseeing the cleanup by the blight team. The crew plans to return Friday to finish the job. The city-parish says it's always working to demolish condemned structures, mow grass and clean up debris.