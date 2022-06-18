Latest Weather Blog
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
BATON ROUGE- Families from all over the city gathered downtown early Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.
"It's also called the Black Fourth of July" Brenda Chairs said. "Black people was emancipated and that means freedom."
"A group of slaves in Galveston Texas were not aware President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for almost two years later. So, they found out in 1865, their celebration of freedom on June 19, in 1865 became Juneteenth" Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said.
Read more about the holiday here.
Mayor Broome says it's more than a celebration- a time for unity.
"It really warms my heart to see all of the people out today," Broome said.
Part of that unity included a caravan driving through the city bringing the celebration to nearby neighborhoods.
Trending News
"There's a lot of community support, and black businesses growing. That is exactly what we need," Chairs said.
People like Chairs happy to be out of the house, and celebrating with her friends.
"I'm having a great time, if they aren't I am. I'm having enough fun for them all," Chairs said.
Across the river, Port Allen hosted a celebration, including rides and live music in Williams and Lee Park. It ends on Sunday.
More events are happening across the city. Click here for a list.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
-
Talk of the town: parents outraged by handling of rape paternity dispute
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer