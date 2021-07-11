Judge orders Tom Benson to give deposition in family feud

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas judge has ordered New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson to give a deposition in a court battle over control of a Benson family estate trust worth almost $1 billion.



Bexar County Probate Judge Rom Rickhoff on Wednesday ordered a Jan. 21 deposition by the 88-year-old billionaire in San Antonio unless an earlier time and place can be agreed to.



Rickhoff aide Martin Collins says a Feb. 1 jury trial is set in San Antonio on control of the trust Benson created in 1980 after his first wife's death. Benson's estranged daughter by that marriage, Renee Benson, and her two children are challenging his plans to take control of the estate away from her. Renee Benson contends he's being manipulated by present wife Gayle Benson.