Join the force: BRPD to hold recruitment event Saturday

Friday, August 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for "fresh recruits who have what it takes to be heroes in our community."

Those interested in becoming a member of the department are encouraged to attend the recruiting event Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at police headquarters on Airline Highway.

 

For more information on the event go to geauxbrpd.com or call 225-389-3906.

