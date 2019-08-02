91°
Join the force: BRPD to hold recruitment event Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for "fresh recruits who have what it takes to be heroes in our community."
Those interested in becoming a member of the department are encouraged to attend the recruiting event Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at police headquarters on Airline Highway.
For more information on the event go to geauxbrpd.com or call 225-389-3906.
