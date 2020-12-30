Joe Burrow shows he's steadily recovering from surgery in Christmas Day video

CINCINNATI - Former LSU quarterback turned NFL star, Joe Burrow, appears to be recovering well after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery earlier this month.

According to a Christmas Day video posted to the 24-year-old Heisman Trophy winner's Twitter account, Burrow is on his feet and walking slowly, but steadily.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

USA Today reports that Burrow, temporarily away from his home in Cincinnati, is living in Los Angeles, California for post-surgery rehab. The operation was also performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Burrow, current quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is being replaced by Brandon Allen during his recovery.

The Bengals anticipate Burrow's recovery time to continue until August-September of 2021.