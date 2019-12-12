Joe Burrow's hometown schools in Ohio to wear LSU colors Friday

ATHENS, Ohio – Ahead of the Heisman ceremony later this weekend, students at Joe Burrow’s hometown alma mater will wear LSU colors.

The school district, just more than 1,000 miles from Baton Rouge, told students at its Athens city schools to “support Joe” - “wear purple and gold.”

The town looks more like a little Baton Rouge right now – LSU merchandise available everywhere and a special newspaper printing Friday will honor Burrow.

The Heisman trophy will be given away Saturday. Burrow is the favorite.

Ahead of the trophy presentation Saturday evening, watch an hour-long review of Burrow’s historic LSU season. The show will be seen Friday from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on WBRZ, WBRZ.com and WBRZ+.

Watch live reports from Athens, Ohio, and New York City – the home of the Heisman presentation – Thursday, Friday and this weekend.

