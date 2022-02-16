Joe Burrow played through knee injury in Super Bowl, expected to make full recovery

CINCINNATI - Former LSU star Joe Burrow continued to play in the Super Bowl Sunday night after suffering a serious leg injury midway through the game, Bengals Coach Zac Taylor revealed Wednesday.

The team said Burrow's injury, which came late in the NFL's championship game, was later diagnosed as an MCL sprain. During the broadcast Sunday, Burrow appeared to be in significant pain after being tackled by multiple Rams defenders on one play.

Joe Burrow hurt his knee and limped off the field after a sack. pic.twitter.com/nMNts94BvV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Early reports suggested Burrow would not need surgery.

The Bengals ultimately lost to the Rams, 23-20.