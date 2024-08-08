Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers

ZACHARY - Hundreds of workers will have a chance to find new jobs at a job fair this weekend. It's a hiring event specifically for people losing their jobs at Georgia-Pacific.

The job fair will be held at the Zachary High School gymnasium on Saturday, February 9.

The event will feature employers who are hiring skilled workers as well as local training providers and career counselors. All affected employees have been notified and more than 143 local companies have expressed interest in participating.

Only Georgia-Pacific workers can attend the job fair, officials with the mayor’s office said.

Connie Fabre, the Executive Director of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, says a strong economy and upcoming plant expansion projects will help the skilled workers find new jobs.

"There are a lot of projects in the works in this region," Fabre told WBRZ.

In early January, the Atlanta-based paper company announced it's cutting about 650 jobs at its Port Hudson facility.

Georgia-Pacific says it will continue to operate and invest in the Port Hudson mill to support its growing consumer tissue and towel business. The company will retain approximately 300 employees to manage those operations.