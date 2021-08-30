Jefferson Parish officials say citizens will go days without water, power

JEFFERSON PARISH- Officials in Jefferson Parish say area citizens are facing nearly 21 days without power and 5 days without water, according to WWL-TV.

The outages are the result of Hurricane Ida downing trees in the region. This lead to watermain breaks which left Jefferson Parish's water pressure at zero and put the region under a boil water advisory.

On Monday morning, nearly 98 percent of Jefferson Parish is without power.

Officials say, "at least three weeks without power is a conservative estimate it seems."

Wind damage has been extraordinary; Entergy workers are faced with more downed powerlines than ever before and Ida reportedly caused more roof damage in Jefferson Parish than Hurricane Katrina did.

According to WWL-TV, Kenner's City Hall is destroyed and officials are not encouraging visitors to come to the area as there is currently no water or power.