Jayden Daniels and his mother visit the Governor's Mansion
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels' recognition after his Heisman win continued as he and his mother visited Governor Edwards at the Governor's Mansion.
Edwards shared their visit in a Facebook post with many photos of the two parties talking with each other.
"First Lady Donna Edwards and I were privileged to get to visit with Jayden Daniels and his rock — his mother — at the Mansion," Edwards said. "I shared official proclamations expressing the state of Louisiana’s gratitude and pride in their accomplishments. Thank you Jayden and Regina, and Geaux Tigers."
