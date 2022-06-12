Jarvis Landry impressed by Saints QB's Jameis Winston's work ethic

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints finally added some LSU talent to their roster in safety Tyrann Mathieu and wideout Jarvis Landry. The Black and Gold are in their second week of OTA's, and Landry is starting to develop a relationship with his quarterback.

"He's one of the reasons why I came here. Just the conversation that we had, he's putting in the work behind the scenes. Obviously out here in the field, look, I don't see nobody else out here and this guy is the last one, you know, and that's who he is, you know, and that's something that you wanted in that position and a part of your team," Landry on Winston.

The five time Pro Bowler is looking for a bounce back year after having career lows in yards, receptions and touchdowns.