76°
Latest Weather Blog
Jarvis Landry impressed by Saints QB's Jameis Winston's work ethic
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints finally added some LSU talent to their roster in safety Tyrann Mathieu and wideout Jarvis Landry. The Black and Gold are in their second week of OTA's, and Landry is starting to develop a relationship with his quarterback.
"He's one of the reasons why I came here. Just the conversation that we had, he's putting in the work behind the scenes. Obviously out here in the field, look, I don't see nobody else out here and this guy is the last one, you know, and that's who he is, you know, and that's something that you wanted in that position and a part of your team," Landry on Winston.
Trending News
The five time Pro Bowler is looking for a bounce back year after having career lows in yards, receptions and touchdowns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
Residents hit the streets with Narcan in the war against Fentanyl
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
VIDEO: Community group bands together to reduce violence, Mayor Broome discusses the...
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame