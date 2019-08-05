75°
Japan's NEC shows 'flying car' hovering steadily for minute

2 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: U.S. News and World Report

ABIKO, Japan (AP) - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. has shown a "flying car," a large drone-like machine with four propellers that hovered steadily for about a minute.

The test flight Monday reaching 3 meters high was held in a gigantic cage, as a safety precaution, at an NEC facility in a Tokyo suburb. The Japanese government is behind flying cars with the goal of having people zipping around in them by the 2030s.

Similar projects are popping up around world, such as Uber Air of the U.S.

A flying car by Japanese startup Cartivator crashed quickly in a 2017 demonstration. Cartivator Chief Executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who was at Monday's demonstration, said their machines were also flying longer lately.

NEC is among the more than 80 sponsor companies for Cartivator's flying car.

