Janoris Jenkins gets restructured deal with Saints; signs 2 year extension

METAIRIE, La. -- The Saints worked out a new contract agreement with cornerback Janoris Jenkins that will save the team $6-7 million in salary-cap space this season and keep the ninth-year veteran in New Orleans.

Jenkins, 31, was originally scheduled to earn $11.25 million in the final year of his contract after the Saints claimed him off waivers from the New York Giants in December.

Now he will receive a $9 million signing bonus, while lowering his base salary for 2020.

The Saints began this offseason with less than $10 million in cap space. But they have reworked deals with several players to create enough room to add receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins, while re-signing quarterback Drew Brees, guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackle David Onyemata, among others.

One free agent the Saints did not bring back is cornerback Eli Apple, who signed instead with the Las Vegas Raiders. That departure made it evident that the Saints were planning to keep Jenkins as their starting cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore.

The Saints liked what they saw from Jenkins during his brief audition with the team last season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder appeared in their final three games, including the playoffs, and wound up starting the last two because of Apple's ankle injury. Jenkins had an interception and two pass defenses in their Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Jenkins began his career as a second-round draft pick with the St. Louis Rams in 2012 and spent four years each with the Rams and Giants. He made the Pro Bowl with New York in 2016. He has started a total of 112 regular-season games and two playoff games in his career, with 23 interceptions and 107 pass defenses.