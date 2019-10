Jackknifed 18-wheeler at I-10 West moved, interstate reopened

BATON ROUGE - A jackknifed 18-wheeler that caused a closure at I-10 West, just before the Highland Road exit has been cleared from the roadway and the interstate reopened.

The accident occurred early Wednesday morning on I-10W near the Bluff Road overpass, leaving the truck partially jackknifed with several blown tires.

The crash also left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.