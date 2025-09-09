'It's unfortunate but that's what we have:' Parent, attorney discuss kids door-knocking prank

BATON ROUGE - A popular social media trend turned deadly in Houston is making parents in Louisiana more cautious of where their kids play. Kids running up to a home, ringing their doorbell, then running off.

According to reports, 11-year-old Julian Guzman was shot while running away after ringing the doorbell of a stranger's home. Houston Police arrested Gonzalo Leon Jr.

Following this incident, parents say they are becoming more cautious about where they allow their children to play.

Paulette Coleman lives in East Baton Rouge Parish and says that unfortunately, parents have to be concerned.

"You don't want your kids to live in fear ever, you know? You want them to enjoy simple things like Halloween and trick or treating, being able to play next door. But the reality of it is, things aren't like they were when we were kids," Coleman said.

She consistently reminds her kids to stay in her sight, especially when playing outside.

"It's nice to be able to trust your neighbor, but you know, unfortunately, you can't. You have to check, you have to worry, even though you know? And then not everyone wants you around either, so it's just tough, it's a tough world we live in and it's unfortunate but that's what we have," she said.

Attorney Lewis Unglesby says you need to be very careful when going to a stranger's house for any reason, unless you have a good purpose to be there.

"Today's world, sadly, what were juvenile pranks and foolishness has become more dangerous because almost all homeowners feel the need to have guns, and unfortunately, a lot of people who come to folks' homes have guns," Unglesby said.

Unglesby says it's never within your rights to shoot anyone unless you have a legitimate belief it's necessary for self-defense.

"If you see two little kids, don't open the door unless you have some reason you want to interact with them. Bringing your gun to the door without having been alerted to some fear is concerning," Unglesby said.

The man allegedly responsible for shooting the 11-year-old has been charged with murder.