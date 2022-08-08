It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts

School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot.

"The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.

Over at Scotlandville Magnet High School, it's getting back to a sense of normalcy.

"For this year while we will still have PPE's on campus, they will be optional. We always want to continue to monitor and check the students to make sure that they are safe and healthy and address those things as they come," Principal Paul Jackson said.

And safety is a top priority in all school districts. In EBR, students must have either a clear or mesh backpack on campus. They're also implementing new safety procedures for the new school year.

"We're actually in conversations with the Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department, it's a partnership around safety. We've done perimeter checks and looking at things in the neighborhood and also the risk assessments we call them, in the school," said Dr. Sito Narcisse, Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

Education is also expanding by offering students more AP classes and after school programs.

"We want to make sure that they are engaged and actively learning and they are able to use the tools that have been afforded to them by the district. We are looking forward to doing an increased job engaging our technology usage in the classroom so that they are getting those real world experiences," Principal Jackson said.

But, what the students are really looking forward to is cheering from the sidelines.

"Honestly, Friday night lights that's the best time of the year. Cheering for the team, having the student section come, your family and friends, your mom embarrassing you in the stands. Its one of the best feelings ever, just being able to support your school and represent your school in a positive way," Primus said.