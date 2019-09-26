Istrouma High takes day to honor late principal, Reginald Douglas

BATON ROUGE - Istrouma High School did not hold classes Friday, instead taking the day to honor late principal Reginald Douglas.

Douglas became the principal of Istrouma back in 2017.

His impact on the school and community was very real. According to those who worked with him, he cultivated a culture of excellence and achievement.

"The expectation was already layed, so therefore the 10th and the 11th graders reached out to the 9th graders and explained to them the expectation that Mr. Douglas has set for them and let them know that you have to reach that expectation," said Pamela Talbert, assistant principal at Istrouma Middle School.

According to teachers, he held his last staff meeting earlier this month, expressing to them the need to pay attention to small details that might make a big impact.

"He showed support to every student on this campus. He made them know, not just say, but feel that they were loved and valued," continued Talbert.

Per the Advocate, Douglas was 1997 Southern Graduate, earning his masters from the University of Phoenix. Before becoming the principal at Istrouma, he served as the principal at St. Helena College and Careers Academy.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools released a statement after his passing.

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas. Douglas was instrumental in creating the vision for Istrouma High School and will always be a champion of education. He will forever be known for his kindness and for instilling character-building and leadership qualities everywhere he worked. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, staff and students during this difficult time. Our school district will provide the school with additional counselors, I CARE specialists, and other staff to assist the campus and offer comfort to students and staff throughout the week. Mr. Douglas was a tremendous leader and friend and was beloved by all."

Superintendent Warren Drake also went on to say:

"He modeled excellence and had high expectations for all. He was an outstanding colleague and an even better friend. We will all profoundly miss him and must work to carry on his legacy of leadership and success."