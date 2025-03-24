Issues in Pointe Coupee following inclement weather

POINTE COUPEE- According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board bus, arrivals could be delayed due to severe weather around the region.

Parents and schools should expect students arriving to campus on school buses to be late this morning.

In addition, the Sheriff's Department says La Hwy 411 (Maringouin Road East) is closed due to a downed tree with power lines wrapped into it.