Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Investigators trying to determine cause of fire at vacant house

2 hours 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 7:08 AM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was engulfed in flames Friday morning and investigators are trying to determine why. 

When the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on North 22nd Street shortly after midnight, they found the home engulfed in flame.

"Intense fire" was in the main room of the home and crews were able to keep the damage focused in that area, but the rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but investigators were on scene Friday morning. 

