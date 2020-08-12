Investigators arrest man for allegedly setting fire to Livingston mobile home

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man has been arrested on accusations of intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Livingston Parish.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in partnership with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), has arrested 52-year-old Tony Gabel for allegedly attempting to burn down a vacant mobile home within the 30000 block of Walker's Milton Road on the morning of July 17.

Through the course of the investigation, SFM deputies learned this was the second blaze the property had sustained in a month’s time and that vagrants had been seen in and out of the structure recently.

The SFM says witnesses identified one of those vagrants as Gabel.

Through additional investigative efforts, Gabel was confirmed as the suspect in the case and located with the assistance of the LPSO.

Following an interview with investigators, Gabel was arrested in connection with this case along with the warrants he was wanted for at the time he was taken into custody.

Gabel was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count each of Simple Arson and Criminal Trespass.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also booked Gabel for outstanding felony warrants in connection with unrelated crimes.