INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Family filing suit against two BRPD officers for breaking procedures during fatal car chase

BATON ROUGE - The children of an innocent man killed at the end of a 2023 police chase are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against two BRPD officers, alleging they broke the department's vehicle pursuit policy.

According to arrest documents, on March 9, 2023, officers Joseph Carboni and Tyler Bennett tried to pull over a driver on Florida Boulevard after noticing a broken tail light. The driver reportedly faked as if he was pulling over before speeding off and running a red light, leading officers on the chase. WBRZ reported that the suspect, Bryan Jones, ran a red light during the chase and slammed into 56-year-old Victor Duncan Sr., who was taken to a hospital and later died.

Duncan's children — Brianna, Victoria and Victor Jr. — allege that officers Carboni and Bennett were driving more than 25 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and disregarding stop signs, which break departmental policy for vehicle pursuits.



The lawsuit says the officers broke the pursuit policy in many ways, including "continuing to pursue a non-violent individual by dangerously exceeding the speed limit, disobeying traffic signals and failing to safely clear intersections."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also learned that officers Carboni and Bennett were a part of BRPD's disbanded Street Crimes unit, who are currently under FBI investigation for use of a so-called torture warehouse, the 'BRAVE Cave.' Carboni is facing another lawsuit for strip-searching an 11-year-old boy and performing a body-cavity search on the child's mother at the BRAVE Cave.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish, Baton Rouge Police Department, Bryan Jones, GoAuto and USAA Casualty Insurance Company are also listed as defendants in the suit.

Jones was charged with manslaughter, nearly two months after the crash.

