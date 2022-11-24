Investigation ends with firing of Southern Lab's Marcus Randall

BATON ROUGE – Southern Lab's head football coach Marcus Randall has been fired as coach of the team following an investigation into recruitment violations.

Randall played at LSU and in the NFL before coaching at Southern Lab. Randall attended high school at Glen Oaks in Baton Rouge.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, the LHSAA said Southern Lab self-reported the violations which included breaking recruiting rules and giving some football players special benefits. The LHSAA said additional investigations could be forthcoming as it looks into the players involved – most gone from the program as of the announcement Tuesday.

Southern Lab will be sanctioned, officials said, going forward. In addition to a $5,000 fine and post-season suspensions, the team will lose its two state championship titles from 2015 and 2016.

The sanctions against the school will go through 2019. Randall cannot coach in the LHSAA for two seasons.

****************

