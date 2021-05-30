Intoxication suspected in fatal Saturday crash, police still investigating

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - Police suspect intoxication in a fatal Saturday wreck.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti. Karmelita Higgins, a 41-year-old McKinney resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, Higgins veered off the highway, hitting a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car by the impact.

Authorities say impairment is a suspected factor. A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.