Intoxication suspected in fatal Saturday crash, police still investigating
NATCHITOCHES PARISH - Police suspect intoxication in a fatal Saturday wreck.
The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti. Karmelita Higgins, a 41-year-old McKinney resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to reports, Higgins veered off the highway, hitting a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car by the impact.
Authorities say impairment is a suspected factor. A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.
