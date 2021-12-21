49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Interview: Senator Bill Cassidy discusses Omicron, '2une In,' Build Back Better bill

8 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 4:24 AM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's morning show, '2une In' for a Tuesday morning interview.

During the interview, Cassidy addressed concerns about the Omicron virus, and said it comes down to personal responsibility.

Cassidy said, "If we take care of ourselves, get our vaccines, get our boosters... you will be less likely to get infected and infect others."

Trending News

He also discussed his opposition to the “Build Back Better” bill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days