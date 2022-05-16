Interactive event allows children to experience big trucks up close

BATON ROUGE - The Junior League of Baton Rouge has announced a unique, interactive event called “Touch A Truck” that will allow children to see, touch and explore their favorite big trucks, vehicles and heavy equipment.

They’ll also have a chance to meet the individuals who operate the equipment and get to hear from multiple community partners about topics like car seat safety, CPR and fire safety.

The event will be held at BREC’s Fairgrounds at Airline Highway Park on Apr. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who are sensitive to noise can take advantage of what will be a “silent hour” from 9 to 10 a.m. when horns and sirens will be prohibited. Special events will happen at the top of each hour.

General admission tickets are $10. You can learn more and buy tickets by clicking here.