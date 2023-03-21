Inside The Weather: High Water on the Mississippi River

In the spring, you will usually find the Mississippi River running at higher levels than usual. Sometimes, it even tips flood stage. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains why in the associated video. You can always find the latest river levels on wbrz.com/weather, right HERE.

