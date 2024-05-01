84°
Inmate shot while being transported through West Feliciana Parish

1 hour 17 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 9:48 AM May 01, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. FRANCISVILLE — An inmate was shot Wednesday morning while being transported through West Feliciana Parish by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office.

Catahoula Parish Sheriff's deputies were transporting the inmate in a van from the Catahoula Correctional Center. At some point while driving near St. Francisville on US-61, deputies checked on the inmate, who seemed to be experiencing health complications. He then reportedly reached for a deputy's gun and was shot.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested Louisiana State Police to assist in investigating the shooting.

No other information is known at this time.

