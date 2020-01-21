48°
Inmate found dead in Ascension jail cell, natural causes suspected

3 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 January 21, 2020 2:49 PM January 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - An inmate found dead in his jail cell Tuesday is believed to have died of natural causes, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The department released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying Keith Alsay, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ascension Parish Jail around 2 a.m. Paramedics tried to resuscitate Alsay but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is planned for a later date to confirm his exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time. 

Alsay had been held in the jail since Nov. 30 on simple burglary and criminal damage to property charges. 

