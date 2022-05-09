Injured Deputy Tullier writes birthday note to mother

HOUSTON – Injured East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier was able to write his mother a handwritten letter for her birthday, according to his dad.

“The best birthday present Mary could get,” James Tullier shared on his public Facebook page Wednesday. “This was written today by Nick with Mary watching.”

Tullier was severely injured during an ambush shooting in July. In November, he was moved from Our Lady of the Lake to TIRR Memorial Hermann rehabilitation hospital in Houston.

Two weeks ago, doctors reported that Tullier was “doing remarkably well” and was “fully conscious,” Despite his traumatic injuries, he is able to see, hear and is aware of his surroundings.

Doctors say Tullier also understands language and communicate in a nonverbal manner. TIRR Memorial Hermann released video of Tullier writing his initials on a sheet of paper.