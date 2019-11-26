58°
Injured bicyclist rescued from bike trail near Comite River

1 year 4 months 4 days ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 July 22, 2018 1:41 PM July 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to an injured bicyclist at the Comite River Park on Sunday.

Multiple crews, including the Central Fire Department, assisted in rescuing a biker who got into some sort of accident in the Comite bike trails.

Authorities say the cyclist was found about a mile from the trailhead.

The patient was transported from the park with a leg injury.

                                 

