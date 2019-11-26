58°
Injured bicyclist rescued from bike trail near Comite River
CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to an injured bicyclist at the Comite River Park on Sunday.
Multiple crews, including the Central Fire Department, assisted in rescuing a biker who got into some sort of accident in the Comite bike trails.
Authorities say the cyclist was found about a mile from the trailhead.
The patient was transported from the park with a leg injury.
