Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in hot car

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after an infant was left in a hot car and died Tuesday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the baby was forgotten in a car along East Tom Stokes Court.

The infant was found around 5:45 p.m.

No more information was immediately available about the child.

The WBRZ Storm Station said the high was 97 degrees Tuesday. Meteorologist Malcolm Byron said with an outdoor temperature of 95 degrees, temperatures inside a car reach as high as 130 degrees in as little as 30 minutes.