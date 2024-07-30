87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in hot car

53 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 6:49 PM July 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after an infant was left in a hot car and died Tuesday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the baby was forgotten in a car along East Tom Stokes Court. 

The infant was found around 5:45 p.m. 

No more information was immediately available about the child. 

Trending News

The WBRZ Storm Station said the high was 97 degrees Tuesday. Meteorologist Malcolm Byron said with an outdoor temperature of 95 degrees, temperatures inside a car reach as high as 130 degrees in as little as 30 minutes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days