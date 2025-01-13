Latest Weather Blog
Independence man accused of child porn, arrested after sheriff's office investigation
HAMMOND — In its first arrest of 2025, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office's Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested an Independence man accused of child pornography, deputies said Monday.
Tyron Francois, 21, was booked over the weekend after an investigation that began in November. Deputies said that child porn was being uploaded from a Tangipahao Parish residence.
Detectives eventually identified Francois as the suspect. Deputies said they tried to arrest Francois during a search warrant of his home and multiple unsuccessful discussions about him turning himself in.
Francois was later found hiding in a closet in a Hammond home during a search specifically for him. An additional occupant of the home was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.
Francois was booked on one count of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13.
