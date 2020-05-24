Impairment suspected in fatal head-on crash in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - A two-vehicle fatal crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Port Allen man early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 76 west of LA 1145 in West Baton Rouge Parish around 4:00 a.m.

The crash claimed the life of Braddrick Banks, 25, of Port Allen, according to State Police.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Banks was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of LA 76 in a 2001 Toyota Corolla.

34-year-old Ricardo Renteria was traveling eastbound on LA 76 in a 2018 Freightliner at the same time, according to State Police.

Banks' vehicle then struck the Freightliner head-on in the eastbound lane of LA 76, according to State Police.

Banks was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Renteria was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is suspect to be a factor on the part of Banks, according to State Police.

A standard toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.