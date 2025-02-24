Impact Charter School Board members vote to put school leaders on administrative leave with pay

BAKER - The newly appointed Impact Charter School Board members had their first meeting on Monday and went into executive session for more than an hour to discuss a crisis plan about the accusations of misused funds against the CEO of Education Explosion Chakeisha Scott.

The board unanimously voted to put Scott and principal Eric Scott on administrative leave with pay. They also selected Transcendent Law Group as their legal team and for the new president Torrence Williams to begin signing off financial contracts for the school.

"Tonight, what we had to do was make some hard decisions in order to ensure that Impact Charter School and its stakeholders - primarily students - are going to be taken care of. Schools exist for children and so oftentimes, that means making some hard decisions on behalf of the adults," he said.

A parent whose children attend Impact Charter School says there are concerns the school may shut down due to the recent controversies.

"I know for a fact [teachers] have been left out of the loop on a lot of things. Everyone this week has been at a standstill. Faculty and staff are unsure if they're going to have jobs. You shouldn't have to go into a facility and pour your heart out to these kids then go home and not know if you're going to get a text message or email saying that the doors are locked," she said.

But Williams says a closure will not happen.

"This school is not going to close. It's not what we're here to do. This school is supported very heavily. The teachers and students have done a tremendous job in terms of academics, social and emotional support. That will continue. So closure is not an option," he said.