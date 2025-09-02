81°
Immigration court set to open up in Baton Rouge, mid October
BATON ROUGE — A new immigration court is set to open in Baton Rouge on Oct. 20, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review.
The court will be located at 451 Florida Street, Suite 500. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will conduct court proceedings, appellate reviews and administrative hearings.
The EOIR said it will provide official advance notice to all parties whose cases are reassigned to the new court.
Currently, the EOIR operates three immigration courts in the state, in Jena, Oakdale and New Orleans, with Baton Rouge soon to become the fourth.
WBRZ first reported the possibility of an immigration court coming to Baton Rouge in 2024.
