Illegal pornography hoard found; Livonia man arrested in federal, local sting

Thursday, April 11 2019
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVONIA – A hoard of illegal images were found in the possession of a man from this small Pointe Coupee Parish community, authorities said Thursday, resulting in his arrest.

Brian David Lemoine was charged with 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles. The FBI spearheaded the arrest and said Lemoine was found in possession of "several thousand images depicting pornography involving juveniles."  Of all of those illicit files, at least 500 were of juveniles under the age of 13. 

Lemoine was arrested Thursday morning when agents searched his home on Glaser Street in Livonia. Lemoine was arrested just days before his 38th birthday in a sting operation conducted by the FBI state and local authorities.

