Identity wanted for person involved in downtown Baton Rouge altercation

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify a person involved in a physical altercation in downtown Baton Rouge.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe this individual was the aggressor in a physical altercation that occurred on May 19, 2024, in the 300 Block of North Boulevard.

Anyone with information should contact 344-STOP (344-7867).