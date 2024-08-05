IDEA Public Schools among the first in capital region to ring in new school year

BATON ROUGE - IDEA Public Schools welcomed back students on Monday morning at both of its campuses: IDEA Bridge and Innovation.

This year is special because Innovation is welcoming its first senior class in its history. The school opened in 2018 on Innovation Park Drive and was not fully scaled when it opened.

"IDEA Public Schools services a unique group of scholars we are targeting families that just need a great school to go to and that invest in our scholars. We are a family here. One of our core values is team and family so that is where we start every single day with our scholars so it is a safe place where they're loved and appreciated," Principal Ashley Taylor said.

IDEA Public Schools typically start with a few grade levels and then add one each year until K-12 are all served at the charter schools.

This comes after the IDEA University Prep location on Plank Road closed its doors at the end of last school year due to low enrollment, which left nearly 600 students to attend other schools.